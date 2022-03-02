Taco Tour Returns: Mark your taco-tasting calendar for May 5

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber, in collaboration with the Manchester Economic Development Office, is excited to present the 2022 Taco Tour Manchester. Bringing back a popular Manchester tradition that began in 2011, up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend from Manchester, neighboring communities, and beyond on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4-9 p.m. Participating downtown restaurants will showcase unique culinary twists on the taco for patrons to enjoy. Attendance to the Taco Tour is open and free to the public. “The Taco Tour is a wonderful downtown experience that highlights the creativity, food and personalities that make our restaurants so incredible. We are proud to be collaborating closely with the city to offer such a fun community event that boosts economic energy and vitality in Manchester,” said Heather McGrail, Interim CEO and VP of Membership & Community Partnerships, Greater Manchester Chamber.

“I’m thrilled that the Greater Manchester Chamber has stepped forward to organize this event in 2022. Our Economic Development Office is fully poised to assist the Chamber with the necessary preparations to ensure the tens of thousands of visitors enjoy a safe and pleasant experience,” said Jodie Nazaka, Director, Manchester Economic Development Office.

Further information for the public or participating restaurants can be found at the 2022 Taco Tour Manchester website: www.TacoTourManchester.com or by emailing tacotourmanchester@gmail.com.

Businesses interested in sponsoring Taco Tour Manchester can email Cole Riel, Member Engagement Coordinator at the Greater Manchester Chamber, at coler@manchester-chamber.org.

About the Greater Manchester Chamber

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. The Chamber’s mission is to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.