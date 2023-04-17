Taco Tour Manchester 2023 to feature 100 eateries and businesses, live music

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber is excited to bring Taco Tour Manchester back to Elm Street on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Taco Tour Manchester 2022 welcomed more than 20,000 people and featured tacos from over 60 restaurants. Now in its second year on the docket of signature events offered by the Greater Manchester Chamber, the event will feature 100 participating restaurants and businesses. This solidifies Taco Tour Manchester as the “World’s Largest Taco Tour” and one of the largest single-day food festivals in the world.

Taco Tour Manchester, a tradition that began in 2011, returned last year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. and will feature creative interpretations and spins on the taco as they relate to each specific business. The full list of participating restaurants and businesses is available on the 2023 Taco Tour Manchester website: www.TacoTourManchester.com/map. Attendance to the Taco Tour is open and free to the public.

“The Greater Manchester area is flourishing, and with so many new businesses and restaurants opening, Taco Tour Manchester is a fun way for businesses to get their names out there and for staples of our downtown community have a chance to welcome new customers to their business and invite them to return downtown throughout the year.” said Cole Riel, Small Business and Community Development Director at the Chamber. “The creativity and ingenuity that goes into each taco, in its own way, highlights the personalities, diversity, and culture of Manchester. We are truly thankful for the restaurants and sponsors like Dos Equis and Avelo Airlines that make this event possible. ”

“We are proud to be offering this year’s Taco Tour Manchester as an event that truly boosts economic energy and vitality in Manchester,” said Heather McGrail, President and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber. “Offering businesses and members of the greater Manchester area the opportunity to interact in such a unique and fun way showcases the spirit and positivity of our community and provides the larger community a glimpse of the economic growth we are experiencing here in Manchester.”

New this year, The Hood Sour Cream Concert at Taco Tour Manchester will add live music to the event. Thanks to a partnership with 92.5 The River, the concert promises to add terrific entertainment to an already exciting and beloved community tradition.

On the 92.5 The River Stage in Veterans Park, fans can look forward to performances by Jeffrey Gaines, Frank Viele, and Best Not Broken. Jeffrey Gaines and Frank Viele are nationally touring acts and Best Not Broken started in Manchester, NH before achieving regional success and accolades.

On the M&T Bank Bandstand, located on Elm Street near the intersection of Bridge Street, fans can expect to see even more great acts. Colleen Green, Donaher, and Supernothing, will be bringing their unique sounds and styles to the stage. Colleen Green is from Lowell, MA and has performed around the world and received acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and the New York Times. Donaher is lead by Nick Lavallee, the man leading the initiative to have Manchester, NH recognized as the “Chicken Tender Capital of the World”. Supernothing is led by Dillan Welch and has performed at major festivals throughout the region.

Further information for the public can be found on the 2023 Taco Tour Manchester website: www.TacoTourManchester.com or by emailing tacotourmanchester@gmail.com. Restaurants looking to participate and businesses looking to should reach out immediately to tacotourmanchester@gmail.com