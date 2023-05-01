Taco Tour Guide: Everything you need to know

Taco Preview Gallery (Numbers Correspond Map Locations)

Taco Tour Manchester comes back to Elm Street this Thursday, May 4 from 4-8 p.m. The event will feature 90+ participating restaurants and businesses. This solidifies Taco Tour Manchester as the “World’s Largest Taco Tour” and one of the largest single-day food festivals in the world. This event will feature creative interpretations and spins on the taco as they relate to each specific business. Bring your friends and family and your appetite, grab a cold Dos Equis, and get ready to have a night you won’t forget at Taco Tour Manchester 2023! Above is a gallery of tacos expected at many of the Taco Tour participants, with numbers before each participant aligning with their numbers on the official Taco Tour map. Manchester Ink Link will try to add more tacos on May 3 as they become available. For a look at tacos from last year, click here!

THE HIGHLIGHTS When: May 4, 2023 Time: 4-8 p.m. Where: Downtown Manchester, NH What: 90+ restaurants are selling their signature tacos for $3. CASH ONLY. Vibe: Walk Elm Street & side Streets, consume as many tacos as you can handle, and have fun! Click Here to Download the Official Taco Tour Map! Where you can find: Locations of participating restaurants

List of each restaurant’s signature taco, and whether it is VE, GF or V!

Parking

ATMs

Portable Toilets

Water Stations & More! Event is Rain or Shine!

New This Year – LIVE MUSIC w/ the HOOD SOUR CREAM CONCERT! We are excited to feature the Hood Sour Cream Concert at Taco Tour Manchester this Year! There will be music on the 92.5 The River Stage in Veterans Park and on the M&T Bandstand Stage located on Elm Street! Click Here for More About the Hood Sour Cream Concert!

VOTING Click here to VOTE for Best Taco during Taco Tour Manchester! The winning restaurant will receive $1,000 Powered by Bangor Savings Bank to donate to a charity of their choice, bragging rights, and a Trophy sponsored by Autofair! Vote for Best Taco During the Event!

VIP TOUR Taco Tour Manchester just got UNREAL! Enter to win the UNREAL VIP Experience at Taco Tour Manchester 2023! Two lucky winners will get the VIP experience at Taco Tour Manchester! Winners will make stops along the tour and sample 10 of the most anticipated tacos from some of Manchester’s favorite restaurants. No purchase is necessary, winners will be notified on May 3 at 5 p.m. by text. Submissions are open until May 3 at 3:55 p.m. Click Here to Enter to Win a Seat at the UNREAL VIP Experience

PAYMENT Bring CASH to pay for your $3 tacos. There are many ATM’s throughout downtown, and some denoted on the Official Taco Tour Map.

TRASH Please help keep our downtown clean. There will be trash bins throughout downtown courtesy of the Manchester Highway Department. Many restaurants may also have trash bins. Please do not throw trash onto the street – and always place it in a trash bin. If a trash bin is overflowing or too full, please let a Taco Tour Manchester Volunteer or Staff Member know and they can take care of it.

STREET CLOSURES To ensure that setup process and closure of roads go in a smooth, timely and safe manner for the event, the City of Manchester has announced that on May 4, 2023, there will be no parking on Elm Street from Granite/Elm to Bridge/Elm beginning at Noon. Any vehicles left on Elm St. within the area mentioned after Noon will be towed, and at the owner’s expense. List of closures include: Elm from Bridge to Granite

Hanover up to Londonderry Lane

Lowell up to Kosciusko

Merrimack up to Barrister Lane

EVENT PARKING You are encouraged to download the Official Taco Tour Manchester Map, and plan your route accordingly. Parking options are noted on the map. Some suggestions: Park at Arms Park and start your tour @ Stark Brewing

Park at the DoubleTree Parking Garage and start your tour @ The Goat

Park at Victory Garage and start your tour @ Consuelos

Park at the Hartnett Lot and start your tour @ AlleyCat

Park at the SNHU Garage and start your tour @ The Patio at the Hilton Garden Inn

Park at Pearl Street Lot and start your tour @ The Farm Bar & Grille!

Park @ The Currier and start your tour at The Currier, then head to To Share Brewing!

SHUTTLE/TROLLEY Now you don’t have to walk or drive to Taco locations not on Elm Street! Hop on the Green Dash or the Trolley for free! Service begins at 4 p.m. Stops Include: 900 Degrees

Stark Brewing

The Patio/ NH Fisher Cats (also SNHU Millyard lot)

Murphy’s

Restoration Cafe

To Share Brewing

Currier Museum of Art