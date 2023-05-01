Taco Tour Guide: Everything you need to know

Monday, May 1, 2023 Carol Robidoux Featured News 0

Taco Preview Gallery (Numbers Correspond Map Locations)

Taco Tour Manchester comes back to Elm Street this Thursday, May 4 from 4-8 p.m. The event will feature 90+ participating restaurants and businesses. This solidifies Taco Tour Manchester as the “World’s Largest Taco Tour” and one of the largest single-day food festivals in the world. This event will feature creative interpretations and spins on the taco as they relate to each specific business.

Bring your friends and family and your appetite, grab a cold Dos Equis, and get ready to have a night you won’t forget at Taco Tour Manchester 2023!

Above is a gallery of tacos expected at many of the Taco Tour participants, with numbers before each participant aligning with their numbers on the official Taco Tour map. 

Manchester Ink Link will try to add more tacos on May 3 as they become available. For a look at tacos from last year, click here!

THE HIGHLIGHTS

When: May 4, 2023

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Manchester, NH

What: 90+ restaurants are selling their signature tacos for $3. CASH ONLY.

Vibe: Walk Elm Street & side Streets, consume as many tacos as you can handle, and have fun!

Click Here to Download the Official Taco Tour Map!

Where you can find:

  • Locations of participating restaurants
  • List of each restaurant’s signature taco, and whether it is VE, GF or V!
  • Parking
  • ATMs
  • Portable Toilets
  • Water Stations & More!

Event is Rain or Shine! 

New This Year – LIVE MUSIC w/ the HOOD SOUR CREAM CONCERT!

We are excited to feature the Hood Sour Cream Concert at Taco Tour Manchester this Year! There will be music on the 92.5 The River Stage in Veterans Park and on the M&T Bandstand Stage located on Elm Street!

Click Here for More About the Hood Sour Cream Concert!

VOTING

Click here to VOTE for Best Taco during Taco Tour Manchester! The winning restaurant will receive $1,000 Powered by Bangor Savings Bank to donate to a charity of their choice, bragging rights, and a Trophy sponsored by Autofair!

Vote for Best Taco During the Event!

VIP TOUR

Taco Tour Manchester just got UNREAL! Enter to win the UNREAL VIP Experience at Taco Tour Manchester 2023! Two lucky winners will get the VIP experience at Taco Tour Manchester! Winners will make stops along the tour and sample 10 of the most anticipated tacos from some of Manchester’s favorite restaurants.

No purchase is necessary, winners will be notified on May 3 at 5 p.m. by text. Submissions are open until May 3 at 3:55 p.m.

Click Here to Enter to Win a Seat at the UNREAL VIP Experience

PAYMENT

Bring CASH to pay for your $3 tacos. There are many ATM’s throughout downtown, and some denoted on the Official Taco Tour Map.

TRASH

Please help keep our downtown clean. There will be trash bins throughout downtown courtesy of the Manchester Highway Department. Many restaurants may also have trash bins. Please do not throw trash onto the street – and always place it in a trash bin. If a trash bin is overflowing or too full, please let a Taco Tour Manchester Volunteer or Staff Member know and they can take care of it.

STREET CLOSURES

To ensure that setup process and closure of roads go in a smooth, timely and safe manner for the event, the City of Manchester has announced that on May 4, 2023, there will be no parking on Elm Street from Granite/Elm to Bridge/Elm beginning at Noon. Any vehicles left on Elm St. within the area mentioned after Noon will be towed, and at the owner’s expense.

List of closures include: 

  • Elm from Bridge to Granite
  • Hanover up to Londonderry Lane
  • Lowell up to Kosciusko
  • Merrimack up to Barrister Lane

EVENT PARKING

You are encouraged to download the Official Taco Tour Manchester Map, and plan your route accordingly. Parking options are noted on the map.

Some suggestions: 

  • Park at Arms Park and start your tour @ Stark Brewing
  • Park at the DoubleTree Parking Garage and start your tour @ The Goat
  • Park at Victory Garage and start your tour @ Consuelos
  • Park at the Hartnett Lot and start your tour @ AlleyCat
  • Park at the SNHU Garage and start your tour @ The Patio at the Hilton Garden Inn
  • Park at Pearl Street Lot and start your tour @ The Farm Bar & Grille!
  • Park @ The Currier and start your tour at The Currier, then head to To Share Brewing!

BICYCLE PARKING

Thanks to Queen City Bike Collective, Bicycle Parking at Taco Tour Manchester is available, free, and located at the SNHU Arena. Ride your bike to the event, and leave it safely with Queen City Bike Collective at the SNHU Arena – 555 Elm Street, Manchester. 

You are encouraged to sign up for Bicycle Parking in advance. The first 20 individuals will receive a QCBC T-Shirt.

Click Here to Reserve Bicycle Parking

SHUTTLE/TROLLEY

Now you don’t have to walk or drive to Taco locations not on Elm Street! Hop on the Green Dash or the Trolley for free!

Service begins at 4 p.m. Stops Include: 

  • 900 Degrees
  • Stark Brewing
  • The Patio/ NH Fisher Cats (also SNHU Millyard lot)
  • Murphy’s
  • Restoration Cafe
  • To Share Brewing
  • Currier Museum of Art

SAFETY

Any alcoholic beverages purchased at any stop along the Taco Tour MUST BE consumed on the premise of the establishment where purchased. Please drink responsibly!

 

