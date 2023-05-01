Alyssa Wray, former ‘Idol’ contestant and current RENT cast member to kick off Taco Tour

MANCHESTER, NH – The Greater Manchester Chamber is thrilled to announce that Alyssa Wray has been named the Grand Marshal of this year’s Taco Tour Manchester 2023.

Alyssa Wray is a rising star in the music industry, having gained national attention as a contestant on American Idol in Season 19, 2021. Her powerful voice and commanding stage presence earned her a devoted fan base and critical acclaim, with Lionel Richie praising her as “Once in a generation” talent, and Luke Bryan calling her “Truly a work of art to watch.”

Wray is currently performing as Maureen in the Palace Theatre’s production of RENT, playing now through May 14.

“We consider ourselves lucky to have Alyssa Wray as the Grand Marshal of Taco Tour 2023, “said Cole Riel, Director of Taco Tour Manchester. “As the Grand Marshal of Taco Tour Manchester 2023, Alyssa will eat the inaugural taco to kick off this year’s event!”

“I am so excited to be part of Taco Tour Manchester 2023,” said Wray. “I have heard so much about the amazing food scene in Manchester, and I can’t wait to try some of the best and most creative tacos the city has to offer. I am honored to be the Grand Marshal of this event and look forward to meeting all the fans and foodies who will be joining us.”

Taco Tour Manchester 2023 will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4 – 8 p.m. in downtown Manchester, NH. The event is free to attend, and all are welcome.

For more information about Taco Tour Manchester 2023, please visit www.tacotourmanchester.com.

Tickets to performances at The Palace Theatres can be purchased at https://palacetheatre.org/