Szuksta named principal at Parkside Middle School

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, June 8, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved Scott Szuksta as the new principal at the Middle School at Parkside.

Szuksta has served as an assistant principal at McLaughlin Middle School since 2017, his first assignment in Manchester. Prior to that, he spent a decade working as a social studies teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, where he was selected as teacher of the year in the 2014-15 school year. Szuksta earned his undergraduate degree from Merrimack College and his Masters of Education from Grand Canyon University.

“I am honored to join the West Side school community as principal of the Middle School at Parkside,” Szuksta said. “I look forward to building on the programs and efforts in place to make all West Side schools places of excellence. I know that by working with our dedicated staff, families, and community Parkside will continue to be a place where students are excited to learn every day.”

Szuksta succeeds Keith Puglisi, who has been serving as interim principal at Parkside. Puglisi will now serve as an assistant principal at Memorial High School. The changes become official on July 1.