Get in the holiday spirit with Symphony NH! Join the Granite State’s oldest orchestra, led by Music Director Roger Kalia, on Sunday, November 28, at 3 p.m. at The Dana Center, Saint Anselm College, for an exuberant concert of holiday music! Featuring holiday classics and works by Gabrieli.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

For questions, call or email us at:

E-mail: snh@symphonynh.org

Phone: 603-595-9156

Please note that due to Covid-19, children under 13 are not allowed to attend.