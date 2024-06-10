Symphony NH bids farewell to the Keefe Auditorium

A 21st Century Approach to Live Performance Music

NASHUA, NH – Well over 900 people turned out for Symphony NH’s final concert at the Keefe auditorium Sunday. The June 9 season finale ended on a high note featuring the work of John Williams and one work from the next generation of composers who were influenced by his music.

With music from Jurassic Park, Superman, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Star Wars, it was great to see conductor and music director Roger Kalia take the time to acknowledge the families with children in the audience dressed for the parts. He himself acknowledged the influence of Harry Potter on his formative years as well as the iconic trumpet part from Raiders of the Lost Ark that inspired him.

A special shout out to principal trumpet Richard Watson who blew us away with his part in The People’s House, from Lincoln. In reality, every section of the orchestra had a chance to shine in the 12 pieces played in the show. Musicians rose to the occasion and the excitement of seeing the number of youth, little kids and families in attendance at this final performance at the Keefe Auditorium. Joy, laughter, and a standing ovation rounded out the concert.

THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS

John Williams has composed music for more than 100 films. He is well known for his artistic partnership with director Steven Spielberg and he has received five Academy Awards and 54 Oscar nominations making him the most nominated living person for the Academy and second most nominated person (second only to Walt Disney). In 1980 he was named the 19th music director of the Boston Pops Orchestra succeeding Arthur Fiedler and after retiring from that role he continues to create at age 92.

FAREWELL TO THE KEEFE

The event was more than just a salute to famous movie themes. It might be better categorized as a series of farewells. Farewell to the Keefe Auditorium, the longtime home of Symphony NH. Sadly, this is the only stage in Nashua large enough to hold the full orchestra. While there will be performances next season at the Nashua Center for the Arts, the stage there is smaller and will preclude bigger symphonic productions.

FAREWELL TO CONCERTMASTER ELLIOT MARKOW

Elliott Markow has been connected to Symphony NH for 24 years. He received recognition for his years of hard work and dedication to mentoring and teaching. He made it clear that he was not retiring from performing but only from the role of concertmaster. Maestro Roger Kalia said, “Markow was here from the very beginning of my appointment as music director and has helped the orchestra in so many ways. I thank him for his leadership, his generosity and his music.”

As a gift to celebrate this milestone transition, all of the members of the orchestra signed one of the remaining 100th Anniversary commemorative poster which was presented to Markow after the performance.

START OF THE FAREWELL TO MAESTRO KALIA 2024-25 SEASON

Executive Director Deanna Hoying and Maestro Kalia both announced to the audience – with audible groans heard – that the 2024-25 season would be Roger Kalia’s farewell tour. It is not unusual for a well respected and cohesive organization like Symphony NH to have a critical leader give more than a year’s notice. This atmosphere creates room for a couple of guest conductors and an assistant concertmaster to explore the pathways to continued growth.

The upcoming season fully curated by music director Roger Kalia will mix time honored treasures with lesser-known gems. Opening with Mahler 4 and ending with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, the next season will strengthen the connection between Symphony NH and a growing statewide audience.

ON THE ROAD TO A NEW GENERATION

Symphony New Hampshire takes to the road in September with concerts in Nashua at Center for the Arts, Manchester’s Rex Theater, and Concord’s Bank of New Hampshire Stage and the Stockbridge Theatre in Derry.

As they begin their second hundred years, they continue to show a deep interest in pleasing audiences with familiar tunes while also educating us all to the backstory of where pieces fit into the long continuous history of symphonic sound.

The Theme from The Mandalorian was the only piece performed that was not written by John Williams. In a brief description, Maestro Kalia explained how composer Ludwig Göransson represents the next generation of composers who grew up with and are influenced by the vast body of work created by John Williams. He felt it important to include this representation of influencers in the world of musical composition.

Look for the interesting new ways they will work to engage a broader audience. Sign up for Symphony New Hampshire’s email or text messaging here. Stay informed on what they will do next.

Symphony New Hampshire is an Ink Link Community Partner helping to increase arts coverage and create more educational opportunities for young people in our communities. We share a similar outlook that the Arts, and particularly performing arts, can improve human communication and help bring joy and healing in these interesting times. The one hour and 45 minute concert heard only music and laughter. No cellphones ringing. No audience members checking emails.

Try a concert. See what a live performance can do for your day.