Swinging for gold! 2021 NH Senior Games pickleball tourney about to go down at Brewster Academy

WOLFEBORO, NH –The courts at Brewster Academy will be alive with the sounds of Pickleball action during the 2021 NH Senior Games Tournament July 30 – August 1.

“We’re excited to hold this event at Brewster Academy for the first time,” said Tournament Director and Wolfeboro resident Joe Santoro. “We expect over 180 players-which may represent our largest field ever in NH.” Santoro, who also serves on the board of Senior Games and USA Pickleball, explained that the event will include singles, doubles, and mixed doubles and include players from NH, New England and beyond. Play will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and conclude on Sunday, August 1.

To ensure an optimal experience for players, the Games are seeking tournament volunteers. Roles will range from court monitors to registration support, to on-site logistics over the three days. Santoro added that all volunteers will receive a t-shirt and meals and that youth volunteers seeking public service hours would receive letters of reference.

“Whether you can spare a couple of hours or more, we welcome your help,” Santoro said. “The Senior Games seeks to support older adults in staying involved in sports and volunteers are vital to that effort.

Those interested are asked to email the Games at info@nhseniorgames.org and write “volunteer” in the subject line.

Now celebrating its 34th year, the Games provide a blend of competitive sports and social interactions for active older adults. Santoro, who has been a board member for three years, said that over the years, thousands of athletes from New Hampshire, New England and across the U.S. have taken part. “Our slogan – ‘where fun and fitness meet’- truly embodies the spirit of the games,” he said. “Whether one is a competitive athlete or trying a sport for the first time, we offer something for everyone.”

Martin’s Point Health Care is the presenting sponsor of the Games.

To learn more or sign up for the 2021 games, please visit www.NHseniorgames.org.

About the New Hampshire Senior Games

The mission of the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG), organized by the Granite State Senior Games (GSSG) is to promote, organize and effectively develop physical challenges, as they relate to the NH Masters Athlete and the 50+ population of the state of New Hampshire, undertake related activities benefitting the well-being of adults as appropriate and focusing on the development of active and healthy lifestyles. Our mission is accomplished by encouraging fitness and by providing athletic competition in a variety of sports, clinics and creative pursuits.

Founded in 1987, Granite State Senior Games, Inc. is a not-for-profit (501c-3) all-volunteer sports and fitness organization governed by a Board of Directors. The Granite State Senior Games’ (GSSG’s) sporting events are now known as the New Hampshire Senior Games (NHSG). We are New Hampshire’s premier multi-sport event for the 50+ population. NHSG is the only New Hampshire organization in the state to be sanctioned by the National Senior Games Association (NSGA) to qualify senior athletes for participation in the National Senior Games held every two years.

To learn more, please visit www.nhseniorgames.org.

About Martin’s Point Health Care

Community support is an integral part of company culture at Martin’s Point. Many employees are involved in a variety of volunteer efforts, from helping young children learn to read to sharing time with isolated seniors. Martin’s Point backs their generosity with paid time off for employees to volunteer, charitable giving, and strategic partnerships with community partners like University of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, American Heart Association, and American Diabetes Association.

To learn more, please visit https://martinspoint.org/