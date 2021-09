MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, American Legion Sweeney Post 2 announced that Bill Roy was elected as Commander of the American Legion Department of New Hampshire for 2021-22.

Roy was elected to this position in 2009-’10 and his election makes him the only commander in the past 100 to hold that position twice.

More information on Sweeney Post 2 can be found at sweeneypost.org.