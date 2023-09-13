Suspicious propane fire on Brook Street under investigation

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning propane fire on Brook Street has been deemed “suspicious” and remains under investigation.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched to 67-69 Brook St. at 1:27 a.m., a three-story, two-unit residential condominium. Arriving units found light smoke in the area and discovered the exterior of the southwest corner of the building on fire.

A fire extinguisher was used to knock down the bulk of the flames and a propane tank, which was involved, was moved away from the building. Two lines were deployed, one exteriorly, and one interiorly to the first floor.

Companies exposed the structural components of the building to find flames had spread into the building, damaging an entryway and kitchen. Fire crews doused the remaining flames and the incident was brought under control at 1:53 a.m. Smoke, fire and water damage displaced three people. No injuries were reported.

The fire is considered suspicious in nature, classified as incendiary and remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials estimated the property loss at $15,000; property saved: $270,000.