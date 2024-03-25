Suspicious fire at unoccupied house on Brown Avenue

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters on Monday were dispatched to an unoccupied house on Brown Avenue for a reported structure fire.

At about 2:43 p.m. on March 25 companies were sent to 2351 Brown Ave. where they encountered heavy smoke showing. Because the residence was boarded up and unoccupied companies forced entry into the residence. Fire was located on the first and second floors, and hose lines were advanced to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the fire is considered suspicious.