‘Suspicious death’ under investigation in Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, NH – A suspicious death of an adult female at a residence in Goffstown is under investigation.

Police, fire and EMS responded to Joffre Street Tuesday afternoon for a person injured and a fire. Goffstown Police Chief Eric Sereno said that at this time the investigation is being handled by the NH Attorney General’s Office and NH State Police Major Crime Unit.

The single-family residence is surrounded by crime scene tape, and a fire hose line can be seen on the ground outside the house.

Responding officers have determined that there is no threat to the general public.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.