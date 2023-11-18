‘Suspicious death’ under investigation after man dies of gunshot wounds

MANCHESTER, NH – Police with assistance from the Attorney General’s office are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male shot in the early hours of Nov. 18 in the area of 61 Lowell St.

At approximately 1:12 a.m. Saturday Manchester Police officers were dispatched to the Red Arrow Diner, 61 Lowell St. for a reported “accident with injury.” At approximately 2:02 a.m., officers were called back to the area of the diner for a reported shooting. Once there they discovered a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Elliott Hospital where he died hours later.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Investigators from the NH Attorney General’s office and city police are working on the case and the sequence of events from the accident leading up to the shooting, but there are no indications of any specific threat to the general public at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.