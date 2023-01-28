‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway outside night spot on Old Granite Street

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CONCORD, NH – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an early-morning incident on Old Granite Street.

Conflicting reports came in on the exact location, initially received by police dispatch at 12:47 a.m. Saturday as “a murder” at 50 Granite St./The Goat. However, a victim was found in the middle of Old Granite street in front of SOHO Bistro, 20 Granite St. The clubs are separated by an alleyway.

Life-saving measures were performed but the victim was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A large area covering a city block was taped off Saturday morning while police processed the scene. The body of a male victim remained at the scene, and detectives were interviewing several people.

A parking lot used by patrons of two clubs in the area was taped off and people were unable to retrieve their cars until police finished processing the scene.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story.