Suspicious death investigation underway in connection with early-morning shooting/stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a suspicious death following a shooting incident early Sunday. The NH Attorney General’s office has joined in the investigation, according to a news release issued at about 5 a.m. by that office.

On Sunday July, 5 2020, police were in the area of Union and Lowell streets at approximately 1:45 a.m. responding to a motor vehicle accident when the officers on scene heard a loud altercation in the area of Lowell and Beech streets.

Officers discovered a person who had suffered a gunshot wound, and a second subject arrived at a local hospital shortly after that with an apparent stab wound.

Both subjects appear to have been involved in the same incident.

If you have any information regarding any information pertaining to the incident that took place please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

No other information was immediately available. We’ll update the story as soon as we can.