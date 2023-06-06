Suspected May opioid overdoses down compared to last year, up compared to April

NASHUA, N.H. – On Tuesday, American Medical Response (AMR) announced that May’s suspected overall opioid overdoses were down by five percent in Manchester compared to last year.

Suspected fatal opioid overdoses are trending at a similar rate compared to last year, with 32 suspected Manchester opioid deaths to date in 2023.

The continued high death rate per capita according to AMR is attributed to synthetic fentanyl which is now found in all types of illicit substances. People who are using illicit substances have no idea that what they are using contains synthetic fentanyl – or how potent the synthetic fentanyl in the product is. Synthetic fentanyl can be lethal the first time used, knowingly or unknowingly.

AMR also advises anyone that does use opioids to realize that fentanyl can be in any illicit drugs and that someone should be nearby to administer Narcan, a substance available at New Hampshire pharmacies without a prescription that can counteract the dangerous effects of opioids.

While there is a drop in year-to-year opioid overdoses, there 58 suspected Manchester opioid overdoses 14 more than in April. There were more female victims in May than compared with the year in total (43% to 31%), and victims were more likely to overdose in a public building or area (31% to 22%.) A total of 52 of the 58 suspected overdoses were with victims that only had one documented overdose in the month of May.

In New Hampshire, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, 24/7, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov.