Suspect sought in Sept. 3 break-in at Hanover Street print shop

Monday, November 7, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Police have identified a suspect in the Sept. 3, 2022 break-in at Beeze Tees, 36 Hanover St. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are actively looking for Jonathan Santiago-Martinez, 31, of  Manchester in connection with a September burglary at a downtown business. 

Santiago-Martinez/MPD File Photo

On September 3, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m. the manager of Beeze Tees on Elm St opened the store to find substantial damage throughout the business and numerous items and cash stolen. 

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to identify Santiago-Martinez as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Santiago-Martinez faces charges of felony burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. 

The mug shot provided by police is from 2009.

Anyone who has information about Santiago-Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at  603-668-8711. You can remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

