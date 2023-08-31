Suspect sought in early-morning Dunkin Donuts burglary

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 31, 2023, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Dunkin Donuts at 122 Londonderry Turnpike for a burglary.

Arriving officers found evidence of a break-in and damage to the building. Officers obtained surveillance video which shows a male suspect inside the building taking money from cash registers. He is in the building for less than 2 minutes before leaving the restaurant and possibly getting into a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.