Suspect sought in early-morning Dunkin Donuts burglary

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Police are looking for this man in connection with the Aug. 31, 2023 burglary of the Dunkin Donuts on Londonderry Turnpike.

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 31, 2023, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Manchester Police responded to Dunkin Donuts at 122 Londonderry Turnpike for a burglary.

Arriving officers found evidence of a break-in and damage to the building. Officers obtained surveillance video which shows a male suspect inside the building taking money from cash registers. He is in the building for less than 2 minutes before leaving the restaurant and possibly getting into a waiting vehicle. 

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.  You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

