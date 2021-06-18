Suspect sought in armed robbery at Maple Plaza who got away in stolen car

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 17, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Maple Valley Plaza at 245 Maple Street for a reported armed robbery.

Through their investigation, police learned that a male had robbed an individual at knifepoint. The suspect also tried to steal the victim’s car but was unsuccessful. The suspect then left the area in a gray Nissan with NH plate 4598127. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Pembroke.

The suspect is described as being about 5’9” and 220 pounds. He had brown hair and a beard and was wearing a Red Sox shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information about this incident or see this individual, call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.