Suspect robs same convenience store twice in four months

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 7, 2020, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Manchester Police received a report of an armed robbery at the Mobil Gas Station at 1602 Elm St. Responding officers spoke to the cashier who said a male wearing a black hoodie came into the store and placed a note on the counter, claiming he had a gun and to put money in a bag. The cashier gave him a plastic bag with cash and the suspect then left.

Police were able to look at surveillance video and soon after located a man on Canal Street meeting the description of the suspect. Jonathan McKnight, 37, of Manchester was arrested and charged with robbery. It was learned that McKnight had active bail conditions out of Superior Court issued in March for robbery. In that incident, he was arrested for robbing the same Mobil gas station as well as Bunny’s Convenience.

“Once again, we are seeing individuals released on bail who are certainly a threat to our community,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said. “In this instance, Mr. McKnight was out on bail for a robbery in March and just four months later he committed another crime. During both robberies the employees of the store were put in danger. This type of behavior also puts our citizens on edge. At some point, we have to recognize that our current system is not working. We strive to keep our entire community safe and releasing individuals who commit violent crimes is doing the exact opposite.”

McKnight is being held on preventative detention. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough Superior Court – North July 8.