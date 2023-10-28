Suspect in Lewiston mass shooting found dead; victims identified

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

LISBON, MAINE — Robert Card is dead. The suspect in a statewide manhunt connected to a mass shooting that left 18 people dead, Card’s body was recovered in Lisbon, Maine late Friday.

Police held a press conference at Lewiston City Hall Friday at 10 p.m.

Police had been searching for the Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, since Wednesday night 18 people were killed and 13 left injured in back-to-back shootings at two locations in Lewiston – Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Card’s body was found near a recycling center where he once worked. The area is less than a mile from the boat launch in Lisbon where Card’s Subaru was found Wednesday night.

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed the identities of the 18 victims earlier Friday.

Those who died are:

• Tricia Asselin, 53

• William Frank Brackett, 48

• Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40

• Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51

• Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34

• Maxx A. Hathaway, 35

• Bryan MacFarlane, 41

• Keith Macneir, 64

• Ronald G. Morin, 55

• Joshua A. Seal, 36

• Arthur Fred Strout, 42

• Robert E. Violette, 76

• Lucille M. Violette, 73

• Stephen Vozzella, 45

• Jason Adam Walker, 51

• Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57

• Aaron Young, 14

• William A. Young, 44

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.