Susan Messner from Visiting Angels Named a NH Healthcare Hero

Auburn, N.H. New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Southern region, Susan Messner from Visiting Angels in Auburn was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Monday, November 7 for being a caregiver and assisting clients with everyday needs.

For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes initiative has recognized the dedication, courage and commitment of the state’s healthcare community. One healthcare hero and two runners-up from seven regions were recently selected from across the state through nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. In total, 21 healthcare heroes and 42 runners-up have been recognized over the program’s three years.

“The pressures on our healthcare sector workers remain significant as we continually hear stories of how these individuals are asked to do more in more in critical jobs that involve the health and welfare of our citizens,” said Roxie Severance, healthcare sector advisor for the New Hampshire Sector Partnerships Initiative (SPI). “These recognitions help boost morale for entire organizations and shine a light on the work done not only in front-line healthcare but behind the scenes so that care can be delivered and maintained. Congratulations to these amazing winners and runners-up!”

Serving as a caregiver at Visiting Angels, Messner plays an important role working with a variety of clients and assisting with complete activities that are necessary for their well-being. Her nominator said, “Susan was born to be a caregiver. She is such wonderful person and is constantly focused on the needs of others. She is always upbeat, positive, and motivating to clients and families.”

Messner, who lives in Weare, has been a caregiver at Visiting Angels for five years. “The relationship that I have with each of my clients is so important and I treat them as if they are in my own family,” said Messner. “I find that each person has a unique gift beneath their smiles and they can do tremendous things. Thank you for this honor.”

In 2020, the healthcare sector team at SPI developed the NH Healthcare Heroes effort to shine a light on the essential roles and opportunities to help others by working in the healthcare field. SPI is a collaborative, industry-led program that provides funding, training expertise and other resources to help companies within a growing industry sector collaborate on workforce development needs together.

The NH Healthcare Heroes effort is sponsored in part by by the Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center (SNHAHEC) through The CDC Health Equity Grant and through the support of our generous sponsors, which include Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, SolutionHealth, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire Health Care Association, the New Hampshire Sector Partnership Initiative (SPI), Cambridge Trust Charitable Foundation, North Country Healthcare, Northeast Delta Dental, NH Needs Caregivers! initiative, and Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center.