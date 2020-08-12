Survey says: Mixed bag across the state on remote learning, school reopening, safety and areas of need

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Education has published results of the School Transition, Reopening, and Redesign Taskforce survey of 54,000 Granite Staters, broken down by school administrative unit (SAU). Survey results from 99 individual SAUs are available to the public on the Department’s STRRT webpage at www.education.nh.gov/strrt- districtsurveys.

Each local report includes results from surveys of educators, school leaders, wellness providers, and parents.

Among the results for the parent survey, 46 percent of 1,580 surveyed agreed with the statement that their child made academic progress; 56 percent of parents surveyed felt more engaged in their student’s school instruction; 66 percent of parents said they are able to support in-home report learning. The 62-page Manchester survey includes color-coded results for different segments who responded. See the full set of reponses for Manchester below.

“Our school reopening guidance was informed by the views of the thousands of parents and educators who took our STRRT surveys,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution to reopening schools across New Hampshire, and these survey results provide each community in our state with a better understanding of the specific concerns of their parents and teachers.”

Commissioner Edelblut shared these local results during the Department’s regular conference call Wednesday with local school leaders. In order to preserve the anonymity of the STRRT back-to-school surveys, results from five SAUs with small sample sizes have not been published.