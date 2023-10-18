Surprise Concord cop shell casing evidence interrupts Logan Clegg defense case

CONCORD, NH – A Concord police detective’s claim he can see a shell casing on Marsh Loop Trial in an April 22, 2022 photo – which was emailed to prosecutors during morning testimony in Logan Clegg’s trial Wednesday – will be allowed as evidence, despite strong defense objections.

Det. Brendan Ryder’s assertion that he can see the casing comes a day after defense attorney Caroline Smith said that the defense believes the casing was planted.

The new evidence issue was heard by Judge John Kissinger in Merrimack County Superior Court after the jury was dismissed for lunch. Smith’s assertion Tuesday was also made without the jury present.

Clegg, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in the April 18, 2022, shooting deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid on Marsh Loop Train in northeast Concord’s Broken Ground Trail System.

Defense attorney Mariana Dominguez objected to Ryder’s testimony being introduced, arguing unfair surprise and that the testimony will be prejudicial. She said allowing Ryder to testify about what he sees, since he’s not an expert trained to analyze photos, is a “slippery slope,” particularly since he would be the second member of the Concord Police Department to offer such testimony.

“What is to stop every single one of the state’s employees from looking at a photo and making wild speculation?” Dominguez asked, adding that the late introduction of the evidence is “stonewalling our defense.”

Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher argued during the hearing Wednesday that the photos have been available to both sides since January.

He said if the defense doesn’t call Ryder to the stand, the state will, because “the probative value will be extremely high.”

The issue arose shortly before the defense was planning to call an expert to testify about FBI photos that are expected to refute state’s evidence that a May 10, 2022, FBI photo shows a shell casing on the trail. The state’s testimony, by Concord police Officer Wade Brown, was objected to by the defense because Brown does not qualify as an expert on examining digital photography.

Brown was allowed to testify about the May 10 photo, but wasn’t permitted to say in front of the jury that he believed the object was a shell casing.

Kissinger said he will allow Ryder to testify under the same rule.

Kissinger also said he would allow the state to cross-examine the upcoming defense witness, Jason Latham, owner of Complete Digital Forensic Solutions, about the photo.

Dominquez objected to that as well, saying Latham had spent a lot of time going over the May 2022 images for the defense, and this photo was being sprung on him.

The shell casing was found May 20, 2022, by then-Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward on the trail near the scene where Djeswende and Stephen Reid were shot on April 18, 2022. The area had been searched extensively with metal detectors, ballistic-sniffing dogs and a law enforcement line search in the weeks before Ward looked down and saw the casings “in plain sight.”

It wasn’t clear during Wednesday’s 15-minute hearing who took the photos that Ryder now says he can see a shell casing in, or what, specifically, they show.

The state rested its case Tuesday. The bullet casing issue has hung over the three weeks of testimony, particularly after state witness Jill Therriault, from the New Hampshire State Police ballistics laboratory, testified Tuesday that the casing matches those test-fired from Clegg’s gun. It’s the only piece of evidence the state has that could tie Clegg to the crime scene.

Ryder’s email came while defense attorney Smith was questioning Amber Smith, of DNA Labs International, in Florida, about the lack of any DNA evidence tying Clegg to the Reid shootings. While the Reids were dragged about 50 yards off Marsh Loop Trail, testing of 63 samples from 31 items, most of them the Reids’ clothing, between June 2022 and this past summer found no DNA from Clegg, though they did find DNA from male sources that could not be identified.

This story will be updated later today. Check back for the latest!