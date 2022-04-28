Supporting Youth in Need: Queen City Rotary Club seeks grant applicants for Manchester-area programs

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Rotary Club is excited to announce that it is now accepting applications for youth-centered grants.

“We had to pause our grant process a bit due to COVID-19,” said Club President Monica Labonville. “But now we’re pleased to share that we will be awarding several grants later this spring to worthy non-profits.”

Labonville explained that non-profits now have two grant opportunities from the Queen City Rotary Club.

The first is the “Impact Grant” – this grant is targeted toward organizations whose primary focus is serving the underprivileged youth in the greater-Manchester area. It is limited to a maximum of five recipients each year. Grants will range from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $10,000. Applicants will be asked to provide an overall description of the organization and a comprehensive description of the project and how the award will be used.

“We will also require a mid-year update on the impact the grant has made for the organization and the community,” noted Labonville.

The second opportunity will be the “Youth Services Grant” – this grant supports organizations that have a youth-related focus. The maximum award is $1,000. Applicants will be asked to provide a brief description of the organization, details of the request, and how the funds will be used.

Labonville added that the Queen City Rotary Foundation Grant Committee will review the applications for both award levels and make recommendations to the Board of Directors for final grant approval.

The awards will be announced in early June and the club will hold a special breakfast in late June to honor and celebrate all grant recipients.

All grant applications are due by Friday, May 20, to apply, please visit www.queencityrotary.org

About the Queen City Rotary Club

Comprised of more than 50 community and small business leaders, the Queen City Rotary Club seeks to improve the lives of area youth and others through community service, volunteerism, and charitable giving. The Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Puritan Back Room and welcomes guests.

To learn more, please visit www.queencityrotary.org.