‘Support the Spine’ fundraiser for Central student injured in crash

Contribute to the GoFundMe for Caleb Grondin here.

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School sophomore Caleb Grondin was injured Friday in a car accident. The following information was posted on a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help cover his medical expenses.

On the morning of March 1st Caleb and his friends were taking a car ride down to Hampton Beach. Caleb was in a severe car accident which ultimately placed him at Boston Children’s Hospital. Surgeons discovered he had severed his spine and that the disc between the T11 and T12 vertebrae were shattered and ruptured, which caused the spinal cord injury. Due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the accident Caleb is considered paraplegic. This means that he has no control over his legs or pelvic organs.

We are asking you to give to our “Support the Spine” fundraiser for Caleb and the whole Grondin Family. For anyone who has experienced or knows someone who has suffered a life-altering injury, you know there’s a long road to recovery. The Grondin Family has been the support for so many. They have met countless needs for their community and are in need now! The severity of the circumstances are adding pressure as we consider Caleb’s journey as well as the whole Grondin family.

At this time we are aware of the aftermath from the airlift, hospital stay, intensive surgical care, therapy, and more that will bring a significant expense. We are looking into the ways in which Caleb will need ongoing support to regain strength of his body, mind, and spirit. This will require significant resources during the inpatient rehabilitation process. The Grondin family is already trying to determine the long-term modifications to the quality of life in their home, cost for transportation, and the support needed to help their whole family to move forward alongside their son. Please consider whether you or someone you know has benefited from the love of this family, and how your support of them in this time will help them today and for years to come.

Caleb, his family, doctors, surgeons, and friends (especially those in the accident) are all in need of specific prayers and support. For those who have been a pat of this journey with us, thank you! For those of you joining from our CaringBridge Site, we appreciate your care. We invite you to donate here, check CaringBridge for ongoing updates, and be considerate of the Grondin Family and their needs at this time. Please add comments, prayers, blessings, or positive thoughts so Caleb can sense our presence and begin his hope-filled path to recovery as you “Support the Spine!”