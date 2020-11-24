Support local businesses with Take-Out Tuesdays initiative, starting Dec. 1

MANCHESTER, NH – In partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber and Intown Manchester, Mayor Joyce Craig on Tuesday announced Manchester Takeout Tuesdays starting December 1.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, we need to do everything we can to keep our community safe while also supporting our local restaurants. We know that the winter months are going to be incredibly difficult for our local small businesses, so with Manchester Take-Out Tuesdays, our city can come together to safely support our restaurant community while also containing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

Greater Manchester Chamber President and CEO Michael Skelton said the initiative is one way of thanking city restaurants for their willingness to work through the pandemic crisis.

“The Greater Manchester Chamber encourages the Manchester community to continue to show up for their restaurants, as they have served us and our community time and time again,” Skelton said. “We continue to be impressed with how our Manchester area eateries have creatively and safely adapted and improvised fundamental aspects of their businesses these past few months, not always knowing what future months will hold. Let’s support our restaurants on Manchester Takeout Tuesdays starting on December 1st, and continue throughout the winter season.”

Sara Beaudry, Executive Director of Intown Manchester, echoed those sentiments.

“We have a very impressive variety of restaurants, diners, and eateries and it’s amazing how they continue to adapt and thrive even in times of COVID-19,” Beaudry said. “We’d love to see our community show support for their favorite place to dine and order out Manchester Takeout Tuesdays! These orders will go a long way to support our local restaurants.”