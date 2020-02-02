Super Bowl wagering drives NH Sports Betting net profit to more than $1.2M in Jan.

CONCORD, NH – With momentum building leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the New Hampshire Lottery has generated more than $1.2 million in sports betting net profit in support of education in New Hampshire this month. The New Hampshire Lottery teamed up with DraftKings to launch mobile and online sports betting just one month ago, and since that time, more than 29,100 users have registered in New Hampshire and wagered more than $17.3 million.

“The Patriots may not be playing in this year’s Super Bowl but that is not stopping New Hampshire from winning big,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “In just one month, sports betting has generated over $1.2 million in net profit to the state, which goes directly toward supporting our education system – a win for kids. There is no doubt that New Hampshire is already serving as New England’s go-to destination for sports betting, and we are just getting started.”

“Our initial results over the first month speak to just how significant it was that we were able to launch mobile and online sports betting in time for the NFL playoffs, and specifically the Super Bowl,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director, New Hampshire Lottery. “The Super Bowl is the single largest sports event of the year and we have seen incredible momentum building over the past few weeks. We are off to a tremendous start and we look forward to building on this success and continuing to maximize support for education in New Hampshire.”

New Hampshire residents can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to place wagers through DraftKings, which is the exclusive digital operator in New Hampshire.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app looks the same in all states where sports betting is legal. New Hampshire state laws do not allow wagers to be placed on college teams from the state or college games taking place within state lines. Sports fans can place bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app via iOS and Android or online at Sportsbook.DraftKings.com.

For more information and to download the app, visit: https://nhlottery.com/Sports/ Mobile-Internet-Sports-Betting .

About New Hampshire Lottery

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2 billion and counting to education in New Hampshire, including an all-time record $106.5 million during Fiscal Year 2019. For the past 55 years, the New Hampshire Lottery has recorded more than $7 billion in lottery sales and other earnings, with over $4.7 billion paid in prizes and other cost of sales.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission, located at 14 Integra Drive in Concord, currently manages all lottery operations in the state, including instant games, New Hampshire Powerball®, New Hampshire Mega Millions®, Tri-State Megabucks℠, Tri-State Pick3®/Pick4® Daily Numbers games, Gimme 5, Fast Play games, Lucky For Life®, KENO 603℠, and iLottery. The New Hampshire Lottery also regulates charitable gaming, including Bingo, Lucky 7, and Games of Chance, along with simulcast racing, fantasy sports, and sports wagering.

