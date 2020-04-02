Sununu urges action from Treasury chief to get CARES Act funds moving

CONCORD, NH — Governor Sununu on Thursday sent a letter to the Secretary of the Treasury regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In the letter (see below) Sununu urges Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “act expeditiously” to make CARES Act funding available to states for distribution.

Sununu says New Hamphire’s ability to do so has been hindered by the Treasury Department’s “lack of guidance,” and warns of “serious consequences” for New Hampshire residents if Mnuchin fails to act quickly.

The full content of the letter follows: