Sununu sends warning to Charlie Baker on Mass. tax regulation

Friday, August 21, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Government 0

CONCORD, N.H. – The fight between New Hampshire and Massachusetts over where some Granite Staters have actually been working over the past few months has another update.

On Friday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell sent separate letters to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. All three letters demanded the cessation of a new emergency regulation taxing New Hampshire residents who normally work in Massachusetts but have not done so recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These comments articulate our serious policy and legal concerns with Granite Staters being taxed in Massachusetts when they have not crossed the state line in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sununu. “It is my hope that this matter can be resolved promptly and in a manner that removes any necessity for New Hampshire to consider legal remedies.”

Recently, Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) also introduced legislation that would prohibit Massachusetts or any state from taxing out-of-state workers that work remotely in their home states.

Governor Chris Sununu’s cover letter to Governor Charlie Baker can be found here.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s letter to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue can be found here.

BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell’s letter to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue can be found here.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue will be holding a remote public hearing about the emergency regulation on Aug. 27.

