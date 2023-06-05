Sununu says he won’t run for president in 2024

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story had incorrect information and has been updated.
CONCORD, NH– After much speculation and a series of high-profile appearances across national media hinting that he was on the verge of a decision, Gov. Chris Sununu says he won’t be seeking the GOP nomination for president in 2024.
In an op-ed published Monday in the Washington Post, Sununu writes that while he believes he may have had a “clear path” to the nomination, he can do more to strengthen the Republican Party from his position as governor during the high-profile New Hampshire primary.
“The path to winning was clear, but I believe I can have more influence on the future of the Republican Party and the 2024 nominating process not as a candidate but as the governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state — a governor who is unafraid to speak candidly about issues, candidates and the direction of our party, untethered from the limitations of a presidential campaign and unleashed from conventional boundaries. We must not be complacent, and candidates should not get into this race to further a vanity campaign, to sell books or to audition to serve as Donald Trump’s vice president.
Sununu made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.
I will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help to ensure this does not happen.
The editorial begins with Sununy’s assertion that the GOP is “on a collision course toward electoral irrelevance with no corrective action.”
He goes on to say that while Trump is the current leader according to polls for the Republican nomination, he “did not deliver on his proises to drain the swamp, secure the border and instill fiscal responsibility while in office,” adding that Trump also added $8 tillion to the national debt and predicts that if Trump wins the nomination, Republicans will again lost their bid for the White House.
Our party is on a collision course toward electoral irrelevance without significant corrective action. The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help ensure this does not happen. He says his strength will be in continuing to strengthen and grow the party – especially with younger voters – and use his high-profile as New Hampshire governor to “endorse, campaign and support the candidate I believe has the best chance of winning in November 2024.”
Writes Sununu, “Too many other candidates who have entered this race are simply running to be Trump’s vice president. That’s not leadership; that’s weakness. Too many candidates are afraid to confront Trump, surrendering to his attacks. I will have more credibility speaking out against Trump as a non-candidate to help move the conversation toward the future I believe the Republican Party should embrace.”
About this Author
Carol Robidoux
PublisherManchester Ink Link
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.