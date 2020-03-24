Sununu prohibits gatherings of over 10 people

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu released his 16th emergency order of the COVID-19 crisis on Tuesday morning, prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

The move comes in efforts for the state to keep up with updated Center for Disease Control guidelines in reducing the spread of the disease.

Sununu’s order does not apply to the state legislature and state government services, day-to-day operations of businesses or non-profit organizations, blood drives or gatherings related to efforts meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Sununu’s announcement, local and state police will be used to help enforce the order, which will last until April 6.

This order supersedes another order issued on March 16 that limited gatherings to 50 people.

A full list of Sununu’s emergency orders can be found here.