Sununu praises court decision favoring New England lobster industry over feds

Friday, June 16, 2023 Press Release Civics, Government, State Politics 0
Friday, June 16, 2023 Press Release Civics, Government, State Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Gov. Chris Sununu is pictured speaking with reporters recently at the State House. Photo/Paula Tracy

Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the United States Court of Appeals ruled in New Hampshire’s favor that the federal government went too far in their regulatory process when they sought to impose significant restrictions on New England’s lobster industry:

“I’m thrilled that the D.C. Circuit Court ruled in favor of New England’s lobstermen after New Hampshire supported their lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We were not going to sit and watch as the federal government choked the lobster industry to death with draconian and arbitrary regulation. New Hampshire backs its fishermen, and today’s victory helps keep them in business.”

The state previously filed an amicus brief in support of the lobster and fishing industry in New England.

A copy of the order, opinion, and judgement can be read here, here, and here.

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts