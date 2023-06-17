Sununu praises court decision favoring New England lobster industry over feds

Concord, NH – Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the United States Court of Appeals ruled in New Hampshire’s favor that the federal government went too far in their regulatory process when they sought to impose significant restrictions on New England’s lobster industry:

“I’m thrilled that the D.C. Circuit Court ruled in favor of New England’s lobstermen after New Hampshire supported their lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We were not going to sit and watch as the federal government choked the lobster industry to death with draconian and arbitrary regulation. New Hampshire backs its fishermen, and today’s victory helps keep them in business.”

The state previously filed an amicus brief in support of the lobster and fishing industry in New England.

A copy of the order, opinion, and judgement can be read here, here, and here.