Sununu orders ‘immediate review’ of DCYF in case of missing Harmony Montgomery

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered the state Division of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) to start an “immediate review” of the case of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing for more than two years.

“Our top priority remains finding Harmony and we are turning over every stone we can to bring her home safe,” Sununu said in a statement. “From the beginning, the state has been as open and transparent as we are allowed to under the law. I have already instructed DCYF to begin an immediate review, and anytime there is a critical incident involving a child, a cross-agency review is triggered and completed.”

In November, police tried to locate Harmony, checking addresses they had for Adam Harmony’s father who had custody of his daughter. They couldn’t locate him at various addresses they had for him, and they referred the case to DCYF. On Dec. 27, 2021, DCYF reported to police that they couldn’t find Harmony either and police opened a full-scale missing child investigation.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Crystal Sorey, Harmony’s mother, wrote Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig begging her for help in finding the 7-year-old, who is blind in one eye.

Police then held a news conference seeking help in locating the child on Dec. 31, 2021. Since then, a reward for information leading to Harmony has grown to $104,000.

The last time police saw Harmony was in September 2019 when they were called to her home for a domestic dispute involving her father and other relatives. DCYF had contact with the child in October, police said.

Both Harmony’s father and stepmother, the last people known to have seen her, are under arrest; he for allegedly blackening the child’s eye when she was 5-years-old, and other charges, and stepmom Kayla Montgomery, for theft and welfare fraud charges for receiving food stamps for Harmony when she wasn’t living with them.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 603-203-6060. So far, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said police have received more than 300 tips. Some of the tips are “extreme,” he said, but nevertheless each one is being investigated.

