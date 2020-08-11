Sununu issues new Executive Order for mandatory masks for certain gatherings of 100+

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday issued Emergency Order #63, an order requiring face coverings for certain scheduled gatherings of 100 or more individuals, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to COVID-19.

In the Emergency Order Sununu cites examples of COVID-19 numbers from neighboring states – Massachusetts has reported 111,033 confirmed positive cases and 8,436 deaths, Rhode Island has reported 19,481 positive cases and 1,012 deaths, and Connecticut has reported 50,110 positive cases and 4,437 deaths.

Among the gatherings Sununu addressed in the order: social, spiritual, and recreational activities, including, but not limited to, community, civic, public, private, leisure, faith-based, political, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities; where individuals are gathered in the same place at the same time.

You can read the full document below: