Sununu issues emergency order against reusable bags

On Saturday, Governor Chris Sununu issued his tenth emergency order of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, requiring grocers and retail stores to temporarily transition to single-use paper or plastic bags.

“Our grocery store workers are on the front lines of COVID-19, working around the clock to keep New Hampshire families fed,” said Sununu. “With identified community transmission, it is important that shoppers keep their reusable bags at home given the potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers. This Emergency Order directs all grocers and retail stores in the state to temporarily transition to only use new paper or plastic grocery bags provided by stores as soon as feasibly possible.”

A ban on plastic bags was reversed in Maine on Thursday, with a recent ban in New York State potentially on track to be suspended by their state legislature.

A full list of the governor’s emergency orders during the crisis can be found here.