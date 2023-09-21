Sununu heads to Texas to speak at forum on ‘battle for the soul of the GOP’ and Trump’s candidacy

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced he is traveling to Austin, Texas, to deliver the opening keynote at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival.

Sununu will appear on stage (at 8 p.m. EST) with Evan Smith, co-founder of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit investigative news source, for a moderated one-on-one keynote conversation to “talk about the battle for the soul of the GOP, his party’s 2024 presidential primary and former President Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House.”

Details on the event can be found here. A livestream of the conversation can be found here. A full agenda of all events at the festival can be found here. A full list of speakers at the festival can be found here.

Sununu’s office noted that “no taxpayer funds are being used for the Governor’s travel.”

The Governor departed New Hampshire Thursday morning and plans to return to New Hampshire Friday morning.