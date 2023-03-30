Sununu goes live with Bill Maher on HBO ‘Real Time’ to discuss his take on state of the GOP

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu will appear March 31 on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” to talk national politics. The interview will air at 10 p.m.

According to a promo of the show, Maher and Sununu will discuss the governor’s recent op-ed in The Washington Post, in which he wrote that some of his GOP colleagues “have lost their moral compass on foreign policy” regarding Ukraine.

In the editorial Sununu takes aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, summarizes his thoughts on U.S. foreign policy, and quotes Ronald Reagan, underscoring the buzz that he is positioning himself as a “sensible” Republican prospect for the 2024 election.

Also appearing on this episode are Republican Lt. Gov. of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears and journalist James Kirchick.

Sununu departed New Hampshire Thursday morning to tape the show, which is filmed in Los Angeles, and will return to New Hampshire on Saturday morning, his office reported Thursday.

“At no point during this trip will Governor Sununu be unavailable to act in his official capacity as governor. No taxpayer funds are being used for the Governor’s travel,” a press release said.