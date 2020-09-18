Sununu extends COVID-19 State of Emergency for three more weeks

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday announced Executive Order 2020-18 which will extend the State of Emergency provisions for 21 more days.

According to the declaration (see below), some of the considerations around extending the order through Oct. 9 include the higher incident of infection of COVID-19 in other New England states such as Massachusetts (123,139 confirmed positive cases and 9,010 deaths) Rhode Island (23,250 positive cases and 1,078 deaths) and Connecticut (54,895 positive cases and 4,485 deaths).

Sununu noted that New Hampshire’s highest incidences of COVID-19 infection continue to be present in counties that border Massachusetts, and based on guidance from State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chang, New Hampshire’s mitigation strategies have been pivotal in keeping New Hampshire’s numbers relatively low (currently New Hampshire has documented 7,714 cases of COVID-19 with 436 deaths and 721 hospitalizations. There are approximately 1,950 individuals currently being monitored for the virus.)

Read the Executive Order below: