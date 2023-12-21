Sununu assesses storm damage in North Country, commends crews for restoration efforts

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

WATCH: Video above of Dec. 21 press conference with Gov. Chris Sununu

CRAWFORD NOTCH, NH – On Thursday Gov. Chris Sununu addressed the severe damage from Monday’s storm after touring areas hard-hit by heavy rain and wind. Work crews continued repair and restoration work on Route 302 in Crawford Notch, which remains closed. Sununu said the hope is that it will be reopened by Christmas.

Emergency Management teams were working alongside community partners to make sure all needs were being met.

Those with travel plans can sign up for free real-time construction and traffic-related messages via text or email from newengland511.org/.