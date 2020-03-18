3 new state emergency orders: Beer/wine delivery with food, tele-health expansion and modified data privacy restrictions

CONCORD, N.H. – On Wednesday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced three new emergency orders, following the three he released on Tuesday.

Emergency Order #6 allows any establishments with on-premise alcohol service licenses to allow delivery or take-out of beer or wine, given that food is also purchased along with the sale and several other criteria are met.

Emergency Order #7 allows for temporary modification of data privacy restrictions due to the fact that some school districts across the state have not or will not have time to test remote learning systems by the March 23 deadline set in place by Emergency Order #1.

Emergency Order #8 aims to expand telehealth services to the public, requiring all health insurance carriers in the state and Medicaid providers to offer covered in-network services to members via telehealth.

A full list of Sununu’s emergency orders from 2020 can be found here.

On Wednesday, Sununu also asked U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to provide an open enrollment period of 60-to-90 days to purchase healthcare.