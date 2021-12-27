Sununu announces increased local aid for Manchester from Meals and Rooms tax

CONCORD, N.H. – On Monday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced a $31.3 million increase in revenue heading to New Hampshire municipalities from the state’s Meals and Rooms Tax as well as the state’s Rentals Tax, including $2.5 million more in revenue specifically to Manchester.

By the end of the day, the New Hampshire Treasury transferred $100,143,752 to cities and towns across New Hampshire, including $8,114,126.62 to Manchester.

The Meals and Rooms Tax dropped from 9% to 8.5% in October, but Sununu stated that the increased funding from the tax comes down to strong growth in New Hampshire’s hospitality industry.

“We cut the rooms and meals tax to its lowest level in over a decade and yet we still sent even more money back to cities and towns,” said Sununu. “Instead of downshifting costs, we downshifted cash, giving cities and towns extra flexibility — a win for our citizens.”

The increase in Meals and Rentals Revenue Sharing was spearheaded by Sen. Denise Ricciardi (R-Bedford), whose legislation was incorporated into the state budget package in June.

“I made it my goal this past session to protect local property taxpayers by making certain the state kept its promise to share more of the revenues that our (Meals and Rooms) tax generates. I am happy and extremely satisfied that today, our cities and towns will finally receive the amount they’ve been promised for so long,” said Ricciardi.

A full list of allocation amounts for the current fiscal year, Fiscal Year ’22, and Fiscal Year ’21, can be found below.