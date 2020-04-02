Sununu adds three emergency orders on Wednesday

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu released three more emergency orders on Wednesday, bringing the total to 23 so far during the COVID-19 crisis.

Emergency Order #21 establishes the COVID-19 Emergency Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Relief Fund.

“This emergency funding will ensure that domestic and sexual violence crisis centers have the resources needed to provide critical services to victims of domestic violence,” said Sununu. “While calls to law enforcement are down during this pandemic, we know that these horrific acts are still occurring. No victim of domestic violence will be forgotten in the wake of the global health crisis we’re facing.”

Emergency Order #22 authorizes emergency funding for child protection services, specifically domestic violence support through the Division of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), the Strength to Succeed program, and the Family Resiliency Support Line.

The order also provides funding for three new licensed drug and alcohol counselors and technology support for DCYF.

Emergency Order #23 modifies nine separate requirements for municipalities and their duties to local residents, extending deadlines for certain obligations and facilitating the path toward municipalities doing more obligations remotely.

A full list of Sununu’s emergency orders this year can be found here.