Sunday’s weather: Year ends on a dry note, mainly sunny with a high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.