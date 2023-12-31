Sunday’s weather: Year ends on a dry note, mainly sunny with a high of 41

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

The year is ending on a dry note with some sunshine with highs in the lower 40s, New Year’s Eve will be dry and tranquil weather-wise with the temperature at midnight 32 degrees.

Weather Alert

A snow deficit so far for the season. Manchester so far only 1.5″, last year going into New Year’s Eve 5.9″. The next chance for snow from a coastal low is Thursday, although significant uncertainty exists. Right now, it looks like snow showers and flurries.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 31 – Jan. 4

Today: Mainly sunny. High 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Becoming mainly clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 32 Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon flurries. High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Breezy & colder with snow showers or flurries ending. Low 21 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first three days of the new year, temperatures will average above normal. In the third week of January, temperatures will average below normal with some snow possible the third weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

