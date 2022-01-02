Sunday’s weather: Wintry mix with some accumulation before clearing tonight

Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning then snows with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning. Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.