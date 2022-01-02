Sunday’s weather: Wintry mix with some accumulation before clearing tonight

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Jan. 2 – Jan. 6
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers to wet snow (trace-1″) by evening. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partial clearing late, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 15 (Feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with a few showers. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (2-4″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning then snows with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning. Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
