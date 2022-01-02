Sunday’s weather: Wintry mix with some accumulation before clearing tonight

Saturday, January 1, 2022
Sunday’s Weather

Showers today will change to a wintry mix and then snow by evening with a dusting to an inch before some clearing late tonight. Turning much colder tonight along with a gusty wind making the teens feel like the single digits.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 2 – Jan. 6

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers to wet snow (trace-1″) by evening. High 39 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partial clearing late, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 16) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Clear & cold. Low 15 (Feel like 11) Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & milder with a few showers. High 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 36 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with light snow (2-4″) after midnight. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Potential for our first major snowstorm (6″+) of the New Year next Thursday night into Friday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning then snows with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning. Snow. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph shift to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

