Sunday’s weather: Wintry mix with slick conditions in the a.m., bitter cold coming Monday

Saturday, January 8, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Saturday, January 8, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

A weak system will quickly move through New England today with a light mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain. Slick conditions can be expected mainly during the morning.

Weather alert

Bitter cold air will arrive later Monday and last through Wednesday morning. Be prepared for highs in the single digits Tuesday and lows potentially below zero Tuesday night with a very low wind chill value. Extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.

Extreme Cold Safety Tips for Monday night into Wednesday morning

Minimize travel.

Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.

Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.

Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.

Check on the elderly.

Bring pets inside.

How Should I Dress? Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 9 – Jan. 13

Today: Wintery mix then rain showers; windy and not as cold. High 37 (feel like 25) Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 21 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 27 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Snow squall early, windy, and much colder. Low 1 (feel like -9) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, windy, and frigid. High 7 (feel like -6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and frigid. Low -3 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 29 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later Monday night into Wednesday morning. More snow for next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″). Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon (1-2″). Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts