Sunday’s weather: Wintry mix with slick conditions in the a.m., bitter cold coming Monday

Weather alert
Bitter cold air will arrive later Monday and last through Wednesday morning. Be prepared for highs in the single digits Tuesday and lows potentially below zero Tuesday night with a very low wind chill value. Extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.
Extreme Cold Safety Tips for Monday night into Wednesday morning
Minimize travel.
Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
Check on the elderly.
Bring pets inside.
How Should I Dress? Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 9 – Jan. 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later Monday night into Wednesday morning. More snow for next weekend.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″). Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon (1-2″). Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
