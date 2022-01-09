Sunday’s weather: Wintry mix with slick conditions in the a.m., bitter cold coming Monday

Bitter cold air will arrive later Monday and last through Wednesday morning. Be prepared for highs in the single digits Tuesday and lows potentially below zero Tuesday night with a very low wind chill value. Extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.

Extreme Cold Safety Tips for Monday night into Wednesday morning

Minimize travel.

Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.

Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.

Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.

Check on the elderly.

Bring pets inside.

How Should I Dress? Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.