Sunday’s weather: Windy and milder, some sun with a high of 50

Sunday’s Weather

Dry and mild weather returns today, but it will be windy at times making the high around 50 feel like 43.

PLAY BALL!! Red Sox home opener on Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a first-pitch temperature of 45 at 2:10. 5-Day Outlook, March 26-30 Today: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 50 (feel like 43) Winds: W 15-25+ mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & breezy. Low 33 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High 45 (feel like 36) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching a potential coastal storm mid-week right now it looks to stay to your south.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 50 mph increase to around 65 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to west around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.