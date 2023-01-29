Sunday’s weather: Warmer today, high in the mid-40s – look for a cold-snap next weekend

Weather Watch Video

Sunday’s Weather

The last Sunday in January definitely not feeling like a late January day with highs in the mid-40s. Today will have more clouds than yesterday along with a passing shower.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 29, 2022-Feb.2, 2023 Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Few rain or snow showers. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Breezy & colder with some sun & clouds. High 30 (feel like 22) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday (Feb. 1): Mostly sunny & cold. High 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 15 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday (Groundhog Day): Some sun & clouds. High 34 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 13 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Mount Washington Observatory (MWO)@MWObs The Old Man of the Mountain made an appearance out of #rime ice! Thanks to our summer volunteer Ken for checking out the #webcams and letting us know. If you are interested in seeing what it currently looks like on the #summit, look at our Weather Cams: Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the winter moving in as we start February. Outlook for Groundhog Day February 2 is for some sun & clouds with a high of 34. On the first Friday & Saturday of February, the high is only in the teens.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″) is likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow (1-3″) is likely. Highs around 30. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.