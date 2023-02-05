Sunday’s weather: Warmer temps today, high of 43

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

A rapid warmup will commence today ending the bitter cold and bringing temperatures back into the mid-40s. 30 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Friday’s Frigid Facts

On Friday night Mount Washington set an all-time record low wind chill of -108! This is now the lowest wind chill ever recorded in New England and the United States! On Friday night Manchester’s coldest wind chill was -39!

Daily Forecast for Feb. 5 – Feb. 9, 2023

Today: Some sun and milder. High 43 (feel like 36) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tonight: Some clouds. Low 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 46 (feel like 29) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Monday night: Some clouds & colder. Low 19 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (feel like 28) Winds: SE 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Few showers early followed by partial clearing. Low 33 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, & mild. High 46 (feel like 35) Winds: WNW 15-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy & mild with some afternoon showers. High 44 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Showery periods. Low 37 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the first week of February temperatures averaging above normal. The potential for some snow next weekend!Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.