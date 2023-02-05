Sunday’s weather: Warmer temps today, high of 43

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
A rapid warmup will commence today ending the bitter cold and bringing temperatures back into the mid-40s. 30 degrees warmer than yesterday.
Friday’s Frigid Facts
On Friday night Mount Washington set an all-time record low wind chill of -108! This is now the lowest wind chill ever recorded in New England and the United States! On Friday night Manchester’s coldest wind chill was -39!
Daily Forecast for Feb. 5 – Feb. 9, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
In the first week of February temperatures averaging above normal. The potential for some snow next weekend!Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.