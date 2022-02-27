Sunday’s weather: Warmer temps but wind-chill factor kicks in, evening snow squalls

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Feb. 27- March 3
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some light snow is possible later Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 18…except 8 to18 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.