Sunday’s weather: Warmer temps but wind-chill factor kicks in, evening snow squalls

A strong cold front will cross the region Sunday evening. Heavy snow showers or squalls are possible along the front as it moves through New Hampshire during the evening. Gusty winds will also accompany the front with a few gusts up to 40 mph possible