Sunday’s weather: Warmer temps but wind-chill factor kicks in, evening snow squalls

Saturday, February 26, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Sunday’s Weather

More sun and some warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday with the wind making it feel like 27. A strong cold front will cross New Hampshire this evening with gusty winds and heavy snow showers or squalls. Wind chills will be well below zero overnight.
A strong cold front will cross the region Sunday evening. Heavy snow showers or squalls are possible along the front as it moves through New Hampshire during the evening. Gusty winds will also accompany the front with a few gusts up to 40 mph possible

5-Day Outlook Feb. 27- March 3

Today: Partly sunny and windy. High 39 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Snow showers & snow squalls (1″) followed by clearing late and very cold. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 22 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 3 (feel like -6) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (less 1″). Low 28 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 40 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some snow late at night (1-2″). Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some snow (1-2″). High 34 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clearing and very cold. Low 6 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Some light snow is possible later Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 18…except 8 to18 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

